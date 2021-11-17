“They all have told me that I’m their person, but I can’t be everybody’s person,” Michelle Young says in the new clip

Bachelorette Michelle Young Breaks Down in New Extended Sneak Peek: 'My Heart Could Be Broken'

Michelle Young has some tough decisions to make in the latter half of her Bachelorette season.

ABC's new extended sneak peek at the rest of season 18, released Tuesday, features a lot of love and a lot of tears, both from the 28-year-old school teacher and her remaining suitors.

"These men are putting everything out there for me," she says at the start of the clip, before the contestants begin expressing their feelings for her.

"When you know it's real you know it's real," Rodney says, while Clayton adds to the cameras, "The more time I spend with Michelle, the more I realize she could be the one."

In the next scene — a pause from the many confessions of love —Michelle's elementary students ask Clayton, "Have you and Ms. Young kissed?"

"Guys, I can't tell you that," he tells the giggling kids.

"It's just organic, we're only focused on each other," Joe says next, telling Michelle, "I am falling in love with you."

The feeling appears to be mutual, as Michelle notes, "There is nothing better than hanging out with this man."

However, there are still many others to consider. "I'm truly in love with you," Brandon says, while Olu adds, "She's the only woman that I've opened up this much to."

Nayte then tells Michelle, "I am crazy about you," and Rick is already thinking about the future, telling the cameras, "I'm excited thinking about where we could end up."

Michelle, though, appears to be overwhelmed by all the love she has received.

"They all have told me that I'm their person, but I can't be everybody's person," she says before the clip cuts to her breaking down and crying outside the house.

"I know that I'm going to have to break somebody's heart, but also my heart could be broken," she later tells host Tayshia Adams.

And Michelle isn't the only one growing emotional. "I just want Michelle so badly," Clayton says through tears at one point.

Breaking down in his own confessional, Nayte says, "I don't want to let this woman go … I don't want her to let me go."

"If I get to the end of this and he's not all in I will be heartbroken," Michelle says as the video comes to a close and she's shown breaking down again.