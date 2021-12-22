"I trust my heart and I think my heart is telling me that this is my person," Michelle Young said of her final pick on The Bachelorette season 18 finale

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's finale of The Bachelorette.

Michelle Young must be on the Nice List this year since she entered the last leg of her Bachelorette journey with the two men she loved — and who loved her back.

After saying goodbye to fellow Minnesota native Joe following the Fantasy Suites, "I am still fully affected by letting Joe go," Michelle, 28, admitted during Tuesday's finale. "But the feelings that I have for the two men who are here are even stronger than that."

Still, at the Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico, Brandon and Nayte would both meet Michelle's mom LaVonne, dad Ephraim and sister Angela so that the Bachelorette could receive input from her loved ones and see how her final two suitors would fit in with her family (although Brandon, 27, met the family earlier during his one-on-one date with Michelle in Minnesota).

BRANDON MEETS THE FAMILY

Brandon felt ready to marry the elementary school teacher and said "it feels like I'm already part of the family" because of his first meeting with them. He brought gifts for Michelle's family, including new swim trunks for Ephraim to make up for the ones Brandon borrowed during the one-on-one.

BRANDON J. Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon and Ephraim chatted privately and the father told the traveling nurse recruiter about Michelle's dreams of obtaining her master's degree and becoming a school principal. "I support Michelle," Brandon said. "I know she has ambitions and dreams and I know she would support mine just as much as I support hers."

That won over Ephraim. "If she picks you we will gladly adopt you into our family, no questions asked," he told Brandon. "Welcome!"

Michelle's mom approved of Brandon as well after he told her he'd be willing to move to Minnesota to be with Michelle. "I just want to marry her so bad," Brandon told LaVonne.

"I want that for you, too," LaVonne said. "I would be so happy if you're here in the end."

Michelle felt the meeting between Brandon and her family went "perfectly."

"I'm really happy that they see how wonderful of a person he is because the more time we spend together, I fall even more in love with him," she told the cameras.

NAYTE MEETS THE FAMILY

Nayte and Michelle began their visit with her parents and sister by recapping their relationship, and the sales executive, 27, admitted he'd never been in love before.

Nayte didn't make an ideal first impression on Ephraim. "There's a different vibe than what we saw with Brandon," Michelle's dad told the cameras. "Brandon was definitely a warmer person initially."

NAYTE Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ephraim proceeded to inquire about where Nayte stood on his future with Michelle. "I definitely want to get down on one knee," Nayte said. "Now the logistics of are we moving, are you coming here, am I coming there, are we moving elsewhere? The actual logistics of everything I don't know."

Ephraim indicated that Michelle wanted to continue living in Minnesota and Nayte didn't firmly answer whether he would want to move there. "Nayte was vague about moving to Minnesota, so it kind of raised a concern," Ephraim said in an on-camera interview.

LaVonne had concerns, too. "I'm still not sure that at the end of this you really feel like you'd be ready for an engagement," Michelle's mom told Nayte, adding, "I'm not sure you're 100 percent in."

LaVonne said as much to her daughter. "It was a little harder for me to kind of connect feeling with him," she said. "So you know it was kind of, the word's not rocky, I just wasn't feeling the warmth."

Michelle admitted to the cameras that perhaps she found herself wanting what she couldn't have with Nayte. "Maybe I am more into him because I'm scared of losing him," she said, "and he's not scared of losing me."

Though Nayte told Michelle "this is what I want," she confessed in an on-camera interview: "I'm going to have to reassess things with Nayte."

LAST DATE WITH BRANDON

For their final date, Michelle and Brandon went jet skiing. "I do think that I could potentially already be in love with Brandon," Michelle told the cameras.

They smooched on the jet skis and chatted about the family visit afterward. "They loved you!" Michelle told Brandon of her family.

Michelle called the date "one of my favorite days" and told Brandon she appreciated it when he checked in on her before the last rose ceremony. Then he surprised her with a gift — the sweatshirt he wore on their overnight date when they woke up to a food fight.

brandon and michelle Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

"Those small moments are where I realize how much I care about him," Michelle said.

Brandon confessed his love for Michelle and then she made an admission of her own.

"You've been so vulnerable with me, you've been open with me about how deeply you love and so I want to make sure you know where I'm at with everything," she told Brandon. "And I really am not falling in love. I feel like I'm already in love with you and you make me feel very loved and I want to make sure that you know how much I care about you."

They kissed and Brandon felt sure of his future with Michelle. "The next time I see Michelle is going to be on one knee," he said in an on-camera interview. "I'm going to marry this woman."

LAST DATE WITH NAYTE

Nayte also seemed certain about his next steps with Michelle ahead of their final date. "I have never been this certain ever," he told the cameras. "Michelle is who I want and just knowing that there's a chance that that can be taken away at the end of this week, that would be heartbreaking."

Michelle planned a date with Nayte that would help him continue to open up — a ceremony with local shaman Raul to bring them closer to marriage. Nayte wanted to set an intention for his relationship with Michelle to continue, but Raul suspected a blockage on Nayte's end. "You are so emotional but you pretend not," Raul said.

michelle and nyte Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

When asked what he wanted to release during the ritual, Nayte cited "nervousness and the fear of the unknown." But Michelle wanted to hear more.

"During that ritual, I didn't feel like I was getting enough from Nayte," she told the cameras, adding that if he couldn't open up, "that's a dealbreaker. That's this massive red flag."

Michelle pressed Nayte on his feelings after the ceremony ended and discussed how her family didn't think he could get to an engagement.

"Here I am at the end, madly in love with you, wanting to spend the rest of my life with you and it is terrifying because this really could be it for me," Nayte said. "I could start the rest of my life with you and be the happiest guy in the world. I'm scared as hell."

Hearing Nayte open up eased Michelle's worries. "This is what I wanted," she said.

Then, they exchanged "I love you's" and kissed.

michelle and nayte Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

"Any fears or doubts that I was entering the night with have been resolved," Michelle told the cameras. "Nayte is ready for this. I trust my heart and I think my heart is telling me that this is my person."

Michelle returned from the date to find a note from Brandon. "Follow your heart Michelle and never look back, because I followed mine and it led me to you," he wrote.

FINAL ROSE CEREMONY

"Waking up this morning I felt confused," Michelle said. "I have two incredible men who I am in love with and they are in love with me."

Nayte and Brandon both sat down with jeweler Neil Lane to pick out engagement rings. Then Brandon met with Michelle.

michelle young Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

"I truly believe that you're the missing piece I've been searching for my entire life and I don't want to spend another second without you," he told Michelle. "I don't want to walk another day without you. I don't want to wake up another morning without you. I would truly be the luckiest man to walk this earth if I got to walk it with you."

As the ocean waves crashed loudly behind them, Michelle shared her honest feelings with Brandon. "I promised myself that I would continue to follow my heart," she began. "It's not that I don't love you because I do, it's just that my heart is pushing me in a different direction."

Brandon graciously wished Michelle "nothing but happiness" and said, "I will always be here for you."

However, in an on-camera interview, Brandon broke down. "In my heart it's telling me she made a mistake, like go fight for her, but I don't think it was a mistake," he said through tears. "I think she followed her heart and that's where her heart led and at the end of the day what can I do about it?"

With only one man left, Michelle met with Nayte.

"I want to run away with you," Nayte said to her. "I want to run away to forever with the woman that I've come to love. This amazingly crazy, wow kind of love. And through this journey, you've shared a lot of vulnerable sides of your past and I know that you've felt unseen at times and I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen now, today and tomorrow and for the rest of our lives. I love you, Michelle."

Michelle said that her and Nayte's journey "has not necessarily been a smooth ride, but I'm also not willing to face that fear of walking away from this without you because I have never felt a love like this before."

She continued, "And I love you with my entire heart and don't ever want to think about waking up next to anyone beside you and doing life with anyone besides you and at the end, I wanted to be standing in front of my soulmate and he is definitely standing right in front of me."

From there, Nayte dropped to one knee.

"Michelle, I love you," he said. "I love you. I don't want to ever let go. I am absolutely crazy for you. Michelle Anne Young, will you marry me?"

Michelle replied, "yes, of course," and Nayte slipped a pear-cut diamond on her ring finger.

Michelle reciprocated by giving Nayte her final rose. "This is my soul-Nayte," Michelle quipped.