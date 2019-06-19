The Bachelorette's Melissa Rycroft Has 'Major Stomach Issues' After Trip to Dominican Republic

Image zoom Melissa Rycroft/Instagram

Melissa Rycroft is on the road to recovery after falling ill while on vacation in the Dominican Republic — all while the island nation is under heavy scrutiny for a spate of deaths and illnesses of American tourists.

While staying at the Nickelodeon Hotel and Resort in Punta Cana, the former Bachelorette shared photos of her family: husband Tye Strickland and kids Cayson Jack, 3, and Beckett Thomas, 5, and Ava Grace, 8. The pictures showed the family frolicking on the beach, swimming in the pool and lounging around their hotel room.

In a post last Thursday, Rycroft wrote that they “made memories for a lifetime.” But things soon took an unpleasant turn for Rycroft, 36, when they returned to the United States.

Her rep told Page Six that she has had “major stomach issues since returning from the Dominican Republic.”

“She got an upset stomach on the second day of vacation, but it passed. Once they came home, she got severe cramping,” the rep told the outlet. “It has lasted for over a week, and she’s currently getting tested for possible parasites and any other infections. She’s assuming it’s something foodborne, but no one else in her family is ill.”

On Friday, Rycroft posted a photo from the doctor’s office.

“After a really rough week, I’ve been put on a liquid diet and given meds for my severe cramping,” she wrote. “Fingers crossed this goes away in 3 days — doc says next step is a Parasite test if it doesn’t.”

In the past year, according to the U.S. State Department, at least eight American tourists have died after falling ill in the Dominican Republic — and dozens more have gotten sick.

The FBI and the CDC has confirmed it is investigating the deaths of at least six American tourists in the Dominican Republic since the summer of 2018. Some of them died in what appeared to be bizarre — and similar — circumstances. The agencies are not yet releasing further details about the investigations.

It’s not immediately clear whether authorities will broaden their investigations to the Nickelodeon Hotel. The FBI and CDC did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment about Rycroft.

On Tuesday, she posted a happy update on her Instagram story.

“More bloodwork done today,” she wrote. “Blood pressure was 90/60 so they’re monitoring it. But!!! New meds are making me feel so much better!!! Test results by Thursday at the latest!! But this is good progress!!”