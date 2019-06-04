The Bachelorette's Luke P. Hits His 'Breaking Point': 'The Beast Is Going to Come Out'

Tensions are about to hit an all-time high on The Bachelorette.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode, the men prepare to head into the rose ceremony — and after his physical altercation with Luke S., Luke P. might be on thin ice with Hannah Brown.

“If I was Luke P., I would be very nervous,” says Garrett.

But Luke P. is showing no signs of backing down.

“The woman of my dreams is slipping out of my fingers,” he says. “And I’m at the breaking point.”

ABC

Mike, who has been on a mission to take Luke P. down, predicts more drama ahead.

“The beast is going to come out,” he warns.

But it’s not all about Luke P. The clip also teases some seriously steamy moments between Hannah and her guys, including a makeout session on a pool table with Peter and another with Tyler C. in a private bedroom.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.