Earlier in the season, The Bachelorette teased that one contestant would try to sex-shame Hannah Brown. A sneak peek at the end of Monday night’s episode revealed that person to be none other than Luke P., the controversial frontrunner who professed his love early on and then got eliminated — and reinstated — in Scotland.

Based on the preview, Luke P. gets angry after learning that the former pageant queen, 24, went on a naked bungee-jumping date with Garrett.

“That’s like a slap in the face from her and from Garrett,” the import/export manager, 24, says. “I want to make sure that she’s not sleeping around. I don’t think she would ever do that, but I’ve got to make sure.”

Image zoom Luke P. ABC

Luke P. then brings up the subject during a one-on-one dinner with Hannah.

“So let’s talk about sex and how the marriage bed should be kept pure,” he begins. “And let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I would be wanting to go home.”

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Isn’t Afraid to Get Physical: ‘I Am Sexually Attracted to These Men’

As expected, that statement does not fly with Hannah. “I don’t owe you anything,” she says angrily, adding, “My husband would never say what you’ve said to me.”

Miss Alabama 2018 continues to spell it out for Luke P. “I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me,” Hannah says.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown Admits She’s Smitten with Mike: ‘He’s Very Handsome’

Then it appears Luke P. drives away in a black van, exiting the competition due to a disagreement over Hannah’s position on pre-marital sex.

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Luke P. earlier in the season. ABC/John Fleenor

Back in the season premiere, Luke P. expressed the importance of his faith, explaining he became celibate again after a divine intervention.

“I had an encounter with God,” Luke P. claimed. “I was in the shower and God was speaking to me. I realized that I wasn’t the man that I wanted to be. And I’ve been working on being the husband that I want to be for my future wife.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.