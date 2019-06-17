The Bachelorette's Luke P. Makes Desperate Plea to Win Over Hannah Brown: I Care 'So Much'

They may be on shaky ground, but Luke P. isn’t giving up on Hannah Brown just yet.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, the controversial contestant prepares to face Hannah after their “terrible” one-on-one date in Scotland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m shocked. I’m confused,” he says of his uncertain future on the show. “It never crossed my mind that I’m going to go home.”

Nevertheless, he insists his feelings are stronger than ever.

RELATED: The Bachelorette: Hannah Brown Says There’s ‘No Denying’ Her Connection with Luke P.

“From the moment I met her, I’ve felt things that I’ve never felt in my whole entire life,” he says. “Our relationship has been strong and our connection has been strong and really, I care about her so much.”

“Hannah was right. I have tried to be, quite frankly, perfect,” he admits. “And now it’s like, my eyes have been opened. I just see her and I’m like, ‘Yes. That’s what I want.’ Genuinely, for the rest of my life.”

ABC

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Luke P. Hits His ‘Breaking Point’: ‘The Beast Is Going to Come Out’

On last week’s episode, Hannah got frustrated over her feelings that Luke P. was only expressing what he thought she wanted to hear, and not how he actually felt.

“I just feel like you say things that you know that I’m going to like and that are important to me and I just want to talk to you about normal stuff,” she told him. “Crap happens and I just want to know, like, do you like macaroni and cheese or spaghetti more? I just want to know the real stuff. It’s frustrating. I feel like you’re just talking in ways that sound good.”

But despite how much he claimed to want to give Hannah “clarity,” he failed to actually do so.

“This is not going anywhere,” Hannah said at the end of the date. “I don’t know what reason I have to give Luke a rose.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on E!