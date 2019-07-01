The Bachelorette: Luke P. Tells Hannah Brown He's Being Bullied Because of 'Mob' Mentality

Luke P. has rubbed just about everyone the wrong way on The Bachelorette — and Hannah Brown wants to get to the bottom of it.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Hannah sits down with Luke to ask how the week in Amsterdam has been so far.

“I’m good — good now that I have you alone,” he tells her. “A lot of the time I wish you were a fly on the wall and you could see their character be exposed.”

“The last thing that was said to me before I walked out of the house — Jed looks at me and he’s like, ‘Try and keep your head out of your a—,’ ” he claims. “To hear that from Jed, that shocks the hell out of me. For you.”

Hannah just can’t make sense of it all.

“I just like, don’t get why people won’t be kind to you. Like, what is it?” she demands. “I’m sorry, I just need to know.”

“Do you remember being on this side [of the show]?” he asks her. “It’s like you’re part of a mob. If I rob them of time with you, guess what? They all turn on me, hate me, and start saying some crap that’s totally fake and not true about me.”

“It’s the thing I’ve been dealing with this whole time,” he insists. “That’s the only reason that they dislike me. That’s the truth.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.