Bachelorette contestant Lincoln Adim lied about his indecent assault and battery conviction, Warner Bros. says.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, the studio behind the ABC reality series says, “No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct.”

“We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case,” the statement continues.

“The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction – or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct,” says WB.

It concludes, “We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information, which we will share when we have it.”

TMZ first reported the news.

Lincoln Adim Craig Sjodin/ABC

Adim, who has yet to be eliminated on Becca Kufrin‘s season, was found guilty on May 21 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship on May 30, 2016, Press Secretary Jake Wark of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE.

According to Wark, Adim was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period.

“The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years,” said Wark. “If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender.”

He isn’t the first contestant from Kufrin’s season to come under fire. Last month, Garrett Yrigoyen apologized after sparkling backlash for liking offensive posts on Instagram that mock the trans community, a Parkland high school shooting survivor, undocumented immigrants and more.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.