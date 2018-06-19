The Bachelorette's Lincoln Adim — Who Was Convicted of Assault — Believes the Earth Is Flat

Bachelorette contestant Lincoln Adim continues to gain attention for all the wrong reasons.

After news broke of his criminal record, Adim revealed that he thinks the earth is definitely, probably, most likely, flat on Monday night’s episode. (Or at least, he needs more evidence that it isn’t.)

“When you look out of a plane, everything is flat,” he said to his befuddled co-contestants as they sat around their cabin in Utah. “And why does the water not fall on all humankind if it’s on top of us?”

In response to his competitors’ questions about how explorers journeyed around the world, Adim responded, “By just traveling … and friction and gravity. Do you know why you can walk [on the Earth] and not slip off? Friction.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC

His passionate monologue ended with a novel statement: that the earth’s shape is subject to change. “We’ve been shown more evidence so far that the Earth is round … it could change in the future,” he said.

We’ll have to stay tuned.

RELATED VIDEO: Male Models, a Bunk Bed Disaster, and a Whole Lotta Drama: What to Know About This Season of the Bachelorette

Adim has cemented himself as one of the most controversial characters in Bachelorette history. Just last month, the account sales executive was convicted of indecent assault and battery for groping a woman on a cruise. The guilty verdict came on May 21, just days before the season premiered.

Adim also allegedly did not disclose the charges to Warner Bros, the studio which produces the ABC reality show, at the time of his casting.

“No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct,” the studio said in a statement.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.