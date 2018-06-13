Bachelorette Contestant Lincoln Adim Convicted of Assault, Battery After Groping Woman on Cruise

One of Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelorette contestants was convicted of indecent assault and battery — just days before the season premiered last month.

Lincoln Adim, who has yet to be eliminated on the show, was found guilty on May 21 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship on May 30, 2016, Press Secretary Jake Wark of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE.

According to Wark, Adim was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period.

“The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years,” says Wark. “If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender.”

Lincoln Adim Craig Sjodin/ABC

The news was first reported by Reality Steve.

ABC and Adim did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Aly Raisman’s Ex-Boyfriend Colton Underwood Is Competing for Becca Kufrin’s Heart on The Bachelorette

Adim isn’t the first contestant from Kufrin’s season to come under fire. Last month, Garrett Yrigoyen apologized after sparkling backlash for liking offensive posts on Instagram that mock the trans community, a Parkland high school shooting survivor, undocumented immigrants and more.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.