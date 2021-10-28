The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Speaks Out After Blake Moynes Split: 'Learn and Grow from It'

Katie Thurston is doing some self-reflection after her split from fiancé Blake Moynes.

The former Bachelorette, 30, spoke out on her Instagram Story Wednesday, thanking fans for their support alongside a sweet video of her cat resting in a chair set to Ruth B's "Superficial Love."

"Thank you to everyone who has shown their love and support," she wrote. "You can either spend every day convincing yourself things are fine. Or you can accept what is and learn and grow from it. And remember. You don't own [sic] anyone anything. Life is too short. Surround your personal universe with joy."

Thurston also posted a photo of her dog Dexter, writing that he was "forcing" her "out of the house" post-split.

Moynes, 31, joined Thurston's Bachelorette season as a late entry. They got engaged during the finale, which aired in in August, and maintained a long-distance relationship thereafter. (Thurston lives in Washington while Moynes is in Ontario, Canada.)

The pair announced their breakup in a joint statement on Monday.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," they wrote on Instagram. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision," they concluded.

The former couple has since received a slew of supportive messages from fans and fellow Bachelor franchise stars alike.

Tayshia Adams witnessed Thurston and Moynes' love story unfold while co-hosting The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday, Adams, 31, said the news of their breakup made her "really sad."