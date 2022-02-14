Katie Thurston Shares Valentine's Day Message to Boyfriend John Hersey: 'Always Meant to Be'
It's all love for Katie Thurston.
On Valentine's Day, the former Bachelorette star shared a sweet poem to her boyfriend, John Hersey.
"My heart danced in a way that was new," Thurston, 31, wrote on Instagram. "A crowded room but felt like us two. Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can't help but think we were always meant to be."
The poem captioned a photo of Thurston and Hersey standing in front of the ocean. She also shared the photo on her Instagram Story with Taylor Swift's song "State of Grace" playing — the same song Thurston used to announce her relationship with Hersey during her previous "12 Days of Messy" Instagram Stories.
Hersey and Thurston met on her season of The Bachelorette, though Hersey did not make it too far in the show. She sent him home early in the season and ended up engaged to Blake Moynes. Hersey and Thurston began a friendship outside of the show, which eventually turned romantic after Thurston's engagement to Moynes ended.
Lately, Thurston and Hersey have shared photos and videos of their life together (often including Hersey's dog and Thurston's cat) as well as vacations and moments of adventure.
Thurston and Hersey's latest outing was a skydiving date together. "Our first jump together!" Thurston shared alongside a video of her skydiving on Sunday.