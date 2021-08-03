Bachelorette Katie Thurston Shares Post About 'Gaslighting' After Dramatic Greg Grippo Breakup

Frontrunner Greg Grippo decided to leave the show after a rocky end to his hometown date during Monday's episode

After it aired, Thurston, 30, shared an April post from the account @soyouwanttotalkabout on her Instagram Story titled "So You Want to Talk About Gaslighting." The first slide defines the term as "a form of emotional abuse and psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point [where] they question their own sanity or reality."

Subsequent slides list different gaslighting methods — lying, discrediting, deflecting blame, minimizing, shifting blame, denying wrongdoing, using compassion as a weapon and rewriting history — and provide tips to protect oneself against manipulation.

Though Thurston didn't mention Grippo, Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe debated whether he was "gaslighting Katie" during the episode in a series of videos on her own Instagram Story.

Bristowe, 36, said there are "so many different angles" to consider when it comes to how things went down between the two. "It's crazy how divided it is between [people supporting] Katie and Greg, that whole situation, which I knew it would be," she remarked.

"There's so many people who could say, 'Oh, wow, Greg was pouring out his heart and Katie didn't know how to respond,'" she continued. "And there's so many people who are like, 'Katie has given him reassurance this whole season and, you know, she was trying to listen in that moment."

Bristowe ultimately said that "nobody's right, nobody's wrong [and] it's all how we feel."

During the episode, Thurston and Grippo's hometown date got off to a good start with him bringing his New Jersey beach town to her. When she met his family, she told his mother that he was her "frontrunner" and that they were "really just this perfect match."

But later that evening, an argument ensued after Thurston didn't say "I love you" back to Grippo. "I just need you to trust in our relationship," she told him — though it wasn't enough.

He headed back to her room the next day for answers, and she told him that she hadn't told any of the remaining men that she loved them. Still, Grippo wanted some sort of response to his profession of love. "You didn't even acknowledge what I said to you," he said. "You completely mowed over it."

Before ending their relationship, Grippo said: "There's obviously a disconnect here. It's, like, clear. That's obvious. As much as it hurts me, I've reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything and I really hope you find something."

Thurston chased after him, but he stood firm on his position to leave. She now enters the finale with Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.