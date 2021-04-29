Katie Thurston Returns to Instagram After Wrapping The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston has made her return to Instagram after wrapping production on her season of The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday, Thurston posted a video on Instagram about how she's getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "Oh, good morning! Did I sleep on my couch? Yes. But is today a great day for a vaccine? Absolutely," the reality star, 30, says in the clip. "Am I going to shower first? No, it's early. Who showers before 10?"

After pulling a shirt over her head, Thurston says: "Last night's makeup — today's smokey eye." In the midst of brushing her teeth, she notes that she "hates getting shots" but she's getting vaccinated for the sake of her loved ones.

"I do it for my mom, who's an essential worker. Or my sister, who is pregnant. Or my nieces and nephews, who are still in school," she continues as she heads to the vaccination site. "I do it for my grandparents, my friends, my community. For you. So do your part, get the vaccine. Let's fight this together!"

In her post's caption, she notes: "Can't start a healthy relationship without being healthy. ❤️ Got my vaccine today! #covidvacccine."

Thurston became a fan favorite while competing for Matt James' heart on season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. After being eliminated in week 6, she was tapped to be the Bachelorette for season 17.

She was announced as the next Bachelorette in March on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special during a special double-season reveal, in which Michelle Young was named the star of season 18, which will air this fall.

"I'm ready to find love," Thurston said on After the Final Rose. "And not just the temporary kind — I'm talking forever, my husband. And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."

Katie Thurston Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty

Production began on Thurston's season last month at a resort in New Mexico, with former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe tapped as first-time hosts.

"I support Chris and everything that he's doing, and I think that this is the best decision," Thurston previously said on Good Morning America. "I really feel like this is the big reset. There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations."

Katie Thurston Credit: ABC

Thurston's first Bachelorette promo was released on Sunday. In the teaser clip, she picks away at rose petals as "Ring" by Selena Gomez plays over a montage of highlights from when she competed on James' season.

Thurston later wears a "BE A KATIE" T-shirt over a lilac dress as she says in another throwback clip, "I am who I am, and I want to meet someone who knows who they are. My person's still out there."

Thurston will make her debut as The Bachelorette on the season 17 premiere June 7 on ABC.