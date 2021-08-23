Bachelorette Katie Thurston Responds to Backlash Over Eating Edible: 'I'm Consuming a Legal Drug'

The reality star responded to a critic on Twitter who said she was “not a very good role model”

Katie Thurston is defending herself after facing criticism for posting about taking a marijuana-infused edible.

"I just took an edible, laying on the floor of my living room surrounded by responsibilities, all while listening to medication music on Spotify. And how are you?" the former Bachelorette, 30, wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The post garnered some backlash, with one user commenting, "Not a very good role model to the younger viewers of @bachnation."

Thurston was swift to clap back, writing: "Because I'm consuming a legal drug at a legal age within a legal state?"

Other fans, however, were more supportive in the replies to her original tweet.

"You are my person! Edibles, meditation music, zoning out avoiding responsibilities…..sorry Blake, I'd like to steal your girl and be her BFF," one wrote, referencing Thurston's fiancé from her season of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes.

Another social media user asked whether she meant "meditation music" when she wrote "medication."

"Hahahahah yes but in some ways I guess it's medication for the mine," Thurston said in response. "Or maybe this edible already hit."

Thurston and Moynes, 29, got engaged on the Bachelorette finale earlier this month. Following the finale, the pair opened up to PEOPLE about their plans for the future.

"We are still living in two different countries at the moment," Thurston, who lives in Washington while Moynes is in Ontario, Canada, said in this week's issue. "We have no doubts we're getting married, but we have to figure out a few things first!"

"We're going to travel around a bit in Canada first," Moynes added. "And then we're going to check out San Diego for a potential move. It's about getting our roots in. And we're playing around with options."

Thurston later gushed over her beau, noting that their struggles on the ABC dating show have only made the couple stronger.