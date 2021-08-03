Bachelorette Katie Thurston Was Gifted a Canadian Flag-Printed Sex Toy from Blake Moynes' Mom
Blake Moynes is one of Bachelorette Katie Thurston's finalists
Bachelorette Katie Thurston received a hilarious NSFW gift from her potential mother-in-law.
On Monday, Thurston, 30, tweeted out a photo of her cat lying next to a sex toy that features the Canadian flag printed across it — an item she received from Blake Moynes' mother, Emily.
"I wore a f------ Sunday church outfit just so I could receive this gift from his mom!!? 😂 #TheBachelorette," she wrote on Twitter.
On Instagram, Moynes, 30, also shared a video of the mother-son pair taking shots of Canadian maple syrup. "Okay, you're actually doing this though?" he asked as Emily said, "Uh huh, no problem."
Moynes reacted adversely after downing the shot, which led Emily to provide her son with some words of wisdom: "Man the f--- up."
He captioned his post, "Real. Canadian. Motherly. Wisdom."
During Monday's Hometowns episode of The Bachelorette, Moynes brought a bit of his Canadian roots to Thurston for their fun-filled one-on-one date. They rode a mechanical moose, played a Truth or Dare version of darts, played a game of hockey and took shots of Canadian maple syrup.
As Thurston met Moynes' family that night, his mother asked Thurston about when she decided to pursue Moynes.
"The second I met him our chemistry was very instant — it was just natural. We were very flirtatious," she told Emily. "Ultimately, I decided to do what was best for me, which was bring Blake on."
Speaking one-on-one with Emily later on, Thurston said that the duo were "committed to pursuing our relationship" but she wasn't ready to use the L-word at the time.
"It doesn't feel right while I'm still dating multiple people," she told Emily.
Thurston previously selected Moynes, Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze and Michael Allio as her final four contenders. Before Hometowns week commenced, Allio dropped out of the competition to be with his child.
Grippo, meanwhile, quit the show Monday ahead of the finale after not receiving the reassurance he needed from Thurston.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.