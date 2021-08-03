Bachelorette Katie Thurston Was Gifted a Canadian Flag-Printed Sex Toy from Blake Moynes' Mom

THE BACHELORETTE - "1709" – After an unexpected and heartbreaking departure before “hometowns,” Katie is nervous but excited to continue the journey with her three remaining men in New Mexico. With stakes at an all-time high and the pressure of meeting loved ones, she tries to balance falling in love with fairness – but keeping her emotions held close leads to a tense fallout with one of the guys. Can Katie patch things up enough to convince him (and herself) to stay, or is she ready to quit her journey for good? An all-new episode of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) BLAKE MOYNES, KATIE THURSTON

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC