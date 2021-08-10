This post contains spoilers from Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette.

Bachelorette Katie Thurston did not hold back during her first face-to-face encounter with Greg Grippo since their split.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During Monday's The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, Katie, 30, told co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she felt "defeated" after Greg's sudden departure. In last week's episode, Greg, 28, informed Katie he was leaving the show after not receiving the reassurance he needed from her. He remained firm in his decision, even after Katie chased after him.

"I just finally recovered with Michael [Allio] leaving, and then all of a sudden Greg is now leaving. And it just has you questioning kind of everything, you know?" Katie told Tayshia, 30, and Kaitlyn, 36. "You open yourself up to fall in love and you want to believe that it's gonna work, and you really start to question if it's worth continuing moving forward."

Katie said she initially "regretted not responding differently" and placed "blame" on herself. "I am literally on my knees begging this man to stay, and he's telling me it's not good enough," she said. "I don't know. I never saw that side of him. I was very caught off guard."

The Washington native confirmed that she hadn't spoken to Greg since their breakup, and she was unsure of what she'd say to him despite having some lingering "anger and sadness."

As Greg took the stage alone later in the show, the New Jersey native said that he wanted his relationship with Katie after Hometowns week to "get back on the same page." Asked whether he would approach things differently now, Greg said: "No, not at all."

"I truly believe that everything happens for a reason, everything makes you stronger and she found her person," Greg said about Katie, who got engaged to Blake Moynes on the finale. "I'm grateful for her, honestly, no matter what. She showed me another side of myself. She brought happiness into me when I didn't know it was really missing."

Katie then greeted Tayshia and Kaitlyn as she came to the stage — ignoring Greg before taking her seat. From there, Katie said that she "never" felt that Greg "intended to probably ever get engaged."

bachelorette Credit: Eric McCandless/abc

"You're saying that I'm not validating you enough but it's like, you got a first impression rose, you got a first one-on-one, a second one-on-one, every single group date," she told Greg. "And in the moment, I'm not realizing this. But I'm watching it back, I am giving you validation every single week. And for that Hometown to go as perfectly as it did until the very end, and for you to do a 180, I feel like you were looking for the perfect opportunity to escape, because you were never ready for an engagement."

At a loss for words, Greg said he was "so confused" as to why Katie would think that. Katie then accused him of speaking down to her during their breakup discussion.

"You say you love me, but I don't think you know what love is, because that was a time I need you the most and you ran away," Katie said as Greg chimed in, "I had every clear intention of getting engaged, I wouldn't have introduced you to my family if I didn't. ... You found what you were looking for."

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

"Oh, absolutely," Katie interrupted. "I am very happy, but that doesn't take away the anger that I had watching this back and seeing the way you treated me, using me to get the experience [and] the exposure — dare I say the acting practice — at my expense."

Katie Thurston; greg grippo Katie Thurston; Greg Grippo | Credit: abc (2)

Referencing rumors that Greg has acting career aspirations, Katie added: "It was pretty good, until the end when you kind of f----- it up and ran away."

"You can be an actor and want to be on the show, that's not the problem. The problem is if you're acting with me. And so, what I've been hearing is that Greg's not this shy guy act that he was doing on the show, [but] he's actually this very confident, cocky boy from Jersey who knows that he's hot s---. And like, this is an act," she claimed. "So paired with those rumors and acting school, I really don't know if I actually know who Greg is."

Even though Katie said that "it's not even about the acting" speculation, Greg argued that it "seems like it is, a little bit." Katie subsequently hit back, saying that it comes down to "the way you treated me."

"The way you said that you are so in love with me. I filled a hole in your heart and the small second that things got awkward for you [and] uncomfortable, you ran. You're a liar," she said. "You did not love me. If you think that's love, you don't know what love is."

Greg countered by saying that it didn't feel as if they were "on the same level" regarding where they were at, to which Katie pointed out that she "had three relationships going on" at once and "was continuing to be open as the Bachelorette dating these multiple men." She noted that "that's how this works."

"I'm sorry, honestly, if you feel like I was talking down to you," Greg said as Katie replied, "Gaslighting, I think, is probably a better word."

KATIE THURSTON, GREG THE BACHELORETTE Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Greg then apologized for his actions at that moment. "I wish I can go back then and change how I communicated my feelings," he said. "... In that moment, my head was in just a million places at once. I truthfully really didn't want to leave in that moment. I didn't know what to do."

He said that he wanted "somebody to be certain" about him, leading Katie to counter: "If you really did love me, that moment wouldn't have pushed you away."

Greg suggested that Katie would have "stopped" him if he was the guy for her, to which she agreed. "You're right. Yeah, I didn't leave for you. My person was not Greg," she said. "And when he left, so did everything I felt for him."

In the end, both Katie and Greg wished "nothing but the best" for each other moving forward.

Earlier, during Monday's finale, Katie confessed her love for Blake and subsequently eliminated runner-up Justin Glaze before their one-on-one date. She chose Blake, 30, as her final rose recipient and they ended the season as an engaged couple.

Next, some of Katie's former suitors will appear on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season.