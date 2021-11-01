Katie Thurston Says She's 'Still Processing a Lot of Waves of Emotion' After Blake Moynes Split

Katie Thurston is getting candid about her split from Blake Moynes.

The Bachelorette star, 30, shared a tearful update with her followers on Instagram Sunday, almost a week after she and Moynes, 30, announced they had called it quits. "Just venting," she captioned the video.

"Obviously a public relationship ending is a really s----- thing to have to navigate, but you guys have been very kind and supportive, and I just wanted to say thank you for being that way to me and to Blake and just being understanding," Thurston began, with her cat Tommy sitting in her lap.

Continuing, she stressed that "people hold too much weight to things that don't matter," adding: "I'm a big believer in your happiness. Your happiness is the most important thing."

"I think a lot of people are like, 'Well, what really happened? What's the big thing that happened with Katie and Blake?' We were together for six months," Thurston said. "Blake and I are very level-headed and mature, and we communicate very well on our thoughts. And we just both knew, if this is how our first six months was as a couple, going forward, it was going to not be in our best interest for our happiness to stay together. And so we, as mentioned, mutually decided to part our ways. But we still stay in touch, we still support each other, nothing but love and respect, truly."

"It's a tough thing to navigate because, of course, people question the authenticity of the love in the relationship," she continued. "And for those people passing judgment, I can only hope to be so lucky as you to find your forever love on the first time. But ending a relationship isn't something new, ending an engagement isn't something new, divorce is not something new. I think Blake and I were very fortunate to recognize things early and make the best decision for us. That does come with its own challenges — we are still processing a lot of waves of emotion."

Thurston emphasized again that "happiness is what's important," clarifying: "And that's not even a dig at Blake, it's a dig at what him and I were as partners. We owe it to each other to step away, and that's what we're doing."

After getting engaged on The Bachelorette season 17 finale this year, Thurston and Moynes announced last Monday that they had broken off the engagement. "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement.