The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Praises Love Is Blind: No 'Made Up Drama'

Katie Thurston respects an engagement without a rose.

The former Bachelorette shared her candid opinion on the Netflix's dating series Love Is Blind in its comments section one of the show's Instagram post, praising its lack of scripted drama.

"This photo is everything I needed after that rollercoaster of a finale," Thurston wrote. In a second comment, she added: "Oh I'm obsessed with this show 😍 genuine connections without the distractions of made-up drama and field games."

Thurston didn't specify if her reference to "made-up drama" had anything to do with her experience on The Bachelorette, though there are certainly some similarities between the two series — specifically the goal of engagement and marriage.

Love Is Blind season 2 had a handful of engagements (including a few viewers didn't see), which took place before the couples ever saw each other. The show is truly "blind," keeping participants separate until they accept a proposal. Of the six couples featured on the series, two said "I do" at the end. A Love Is Blind reunion is coming to Netflix on Friday so viewers can see who is still together after filming.

love is blind Love Is Blind | Credit: Netflix

Thurston was engaged to Blake Moynes on her season of The Bachelorette. However, she's currently dating John Hersey (who also appeared on the series) after breaking her engagement to Moynes a few months after the show's finale aired.

Some, including Moynes, have questioned the timing of Thurston's relationship with Hersey. In a lengthy Reddit post, Hersey expressed that there was no cheating by Thurston, who always respected her relationship with Moynes.

John Hersey and Katie Thurston John Hersey and Katie Thurston | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

"The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more. You guys- she was engaged," Hersey wrote.