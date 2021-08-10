"I'd do it all over again if it meant I'd get to be with him," says Katie Thurston of her journey to finding love

In the weeks since their romantic engagement while taping the season finale of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have gotten to know each other even better — this time, away from the cameras.

"We're opposite in the kinds of movies we like — I like scary, he doesn't," Thurston, 30, tells PEOPLE. "And we talked about our love languages — I'm words of affirmation and he's physical touch, let's be honest!"

On a deeper level, Thurston and Moynes, 30, say the time they've connected since the finale of what proved to be a very dramatic season, only proves that everything happened for a reason.

"I have no regrets," says Thurston, who not only navigated tension amongst the contestants, but the shocking exits of two of her finalists — Greg Grippo and Michael Allio. "What we went through has really strengthened our relationship. The struggles were worth it."

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston

For Thurston and Moynes, who joined the season in episode four, the connection was instant.

Prior to the show, "we had talked very casually in DMs," says Thurston. "I thought he was hot, but I didn't think much of it. When I met him in person, something about his energy shifted my mind completely. I knew this was going to be a strong relationship."

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston

For Moynes, "the physical connection was there right away," he says. "I wanted to kiss her the first time I met her! Everything just felt so natural. I was never nervous with her."

Now, as they plan their future together, Thurston says she and Moynes are "more in love" than ever.