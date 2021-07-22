"To be unkind is a huge red flag for me," she says in a sneak peek at Monday's episode

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Faces Her Exes During Men Tell All, Calls One Out for Being 'Unkind'

Katie Thurston is coming face-to-face with her Bachelorette exes.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's Men Tell All special, Katie's former suitors butt heads as they relive the drama that unfolded throughout the season thus far.

"By implicating no one, you implicated everyone," says Thomas Jacobs as Tré Cooper tells a shocked Karl Smith in the next scene, "One of those is a lie, bro."

Katie, 30, soon joins the men on stage, where she has a discussion with recently-eliminated contender Andrew Spencer. "What if we had more time together?" she wonders.

And Thomas, this season's villain, is in the hot seat. "To be unkind," Katie tells him in one scene, "is a huge red flag for me."

The clip also teases an emotional moment from Monday's episode as fan-favorite Michael Allio "struggles with a big decision." The road bump "leads to a heartbreakingly honest conversation with Katie at the resort," according to ABC's description.

During this week's episode, Katie sent home Brendan Scanzano, Mike Planeta and Andrew S. But after her post-elimination conversation with Andrew S., she chased after him to ask him about rejoining the group after reading his handwritten letter.

Andrew S., who in his note informed Katie of his hopes to give things another shot down the road, ultimately turned down her offer to re-enter the competition.

"I wanted to say yes. I'd love nothing more than to be with her," he said in a confessional. "She f---ing sprinted down the stairs, and I said no. But I want my future wife to choose me and, you know, I wasn't chosen. So I had to say no. I don't want to go through this with her again. I don't want to be standing at a rose ceremony, waiting for her to not choose me."

Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze and Michael, 37, are Katie's four remaining contenders heading into hometowns next week.