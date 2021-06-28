Bachelorette Katie Thurston Comes Face-to-Face with Blake Moynes in Sneak Peek: 'I Can't Even Speak!'

Katie Thurston is in for a big surprise on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

In a sneak peek released on the show's official Instagram page on Monday, Thurston sits down for a quick chat with season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. The Washington native reveals in a confessional that Adams, 30, is "the last person she expected to see" at that particular time.

"I don't know what she wants," Thurston, also 30, continues. "But I don't know that I can handle anymore bad news."

Adams then explains to Thurston why she wanted to meet privately. "I came here to tell you something. I had someone from my past reach out to me," the California native says. "And he really felt passionately [that] you guys would be an amazing match."

Following Thurston's surprise reaction to the news, Adams declares that the man in question is "an amazing guy" who "has good intentions."

"Who is it?" Thurston then asks, leading Adams to reply, "Well, I'm not going to tell you now, but he can't stop thinking about you."

Thurston admits that she's "speechless" over Adams' revelation. She adds, "I'm just trying to think, like, how? What? I can't even speak!"

Later on in a confessional, Thurston says she is feeling "literally every single emotion right now" as she's both "excited" and "nervous" about who the mystery suitor could be. "I am falling for some guys already," she continues. "But the least I can do is meet him and see who he is and see if there's any kind of chemistry."

As she walks out to greet the potential contender, Thurston comes face-to-face with none other than Blake Moynes. "Oh, my gosh," she says. "Blake!"

Moynes, 30, was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Adams and Clare Crawley's joint season of Bachelorette last year. The Canada native's return to the ABC franchise was teased earlier this month during a preview clip.

"I'm a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up," Moynes says in a confessional. "I know that s--- is gonna get crazy."

Thurston, who first competed on Matt James' Bachelor season, previously spoke to PEOPLE about getting to know her many suitors. "Every single guy was so handsome," she said in early June. "And I don't have a type, so every man that came in I was like, 'Yes, yes, and yes!' They're all such great guys. And that's what made it exciting and hard at the same time."

While filming the show, Thurston said that "a lot happened that I couldn't have ever predicted." She added, "It got intense and crazy. But I will say, everything happens for a reason. And I definitely embraced that."