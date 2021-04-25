Watch Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston's First Promo After Competing on Matt James' Season

Katie Thurston will make her The Bachelorette debut on season 17, which premieres June 7 on ABC

Katie Thurston is back and ready to find love after vying for Matt James' heart on season 25 of The Bachelor.

In the first promo for her season, which will also air during the 93rd Academy Awards, The Bachelorette season 17 lead, 30, picks away at rose petals in a lilac gown while the Selena Gomez track "Ring" appropriately plays.

Highlights from her run on The Bachelor are also featured throughout the clip. "I never wanna stop pursuing love," Thurston said during The Bachelor.

"I am who I am, and I wanna meet someone who knows who they are," she said in another throwback clip, as she slipped a "BE A KATIE" T-shirt over her dress. "My person's still out there."

Thurston became a fan favorite to lead the new season of The Bachelorette after audiences saw her feminist perspective, sex positivity and her ability to defuse drama on The Bachelor. She also made quite the first impression on Matt James, stepping out of her limo on the first night with a vibrator in hand.

Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, during a special double-season reveal, in which Michelle Young was named the star of season 18, which will air this fall.

"I'm ready to find love," Thurston said on After the Final Rose. "And not just the temporary kind — I'm talking forever, my husband. And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."

Thurston's season also comes amid a huge shift for the franchise, after longtime host Chris Harrison took a step back, following backlash for his response to contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions.

Production began on Thurston's season last month at a resort in New Mexico, with former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe tapped as first-time hosts.

"I support Chris and everything that he's doing, and I think that this is the best decision," Thurston previously said on Good Morning America. "I really feel like this is the big reset. There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations."