Katie Thurston Defends Madison Prewett's Quick Engagement to Grant Troutt: I'm 'Happy for Her'

Katie Thurston is calling out the naysayers who are criticizing Madison Prewett after an important life milestone.

On Monday, PEOPLE announced Prewett's engagement to boyfriend Grant Troutt as Prewett, 26, shared the news on social media.

While this should have been an exciting time for the couple, Prewett received backlash for getting engaged so quickly. The milestone occurring on Sunday comes just eight months into the pair's relationship.

Amid the criticism, Thurston came to Prewett's defense and supported the couple's whirlwind romance journey.

"Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together," Thurston, 31, pointed out on Twitter. "You don't get to cheer on leads but shit on Madi. Happy for her!"

"Congratulations to finding love your own way! #TheBachelorette," the former Bachelorette lead added.

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's engagement Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt | Credit: Emily Prada

Prewett told PEOPLE that Troutt, 26, was "constantly" meeting with her family and friends to plan the perfect prosal at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. She also "had no idea the proposal was coming."

"Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it. And the ring of my dreams," Prewett said.

"He actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida, but he got sick and wasn't able to make it," she continued. "I thought we were celebrating one of our friend's birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in. In that moment, I knew."

