The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Take Their Romance to Canada: See the Photos!

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have taken their romance across the border!

The Bachelorette star, 30, took a trip to Canada to visit her 31-year-old fiancé's home country in the days following Monday's season 17 finale, during which the two officially got engaged.

Thurston shared a collection of photos and videos of their journey on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

The couple made their way up north on Saturday — but not without first stopping at Tim Hortons, of course.

"Next stop, Toronto," she wrote above an image of the popular breakfast chain.

After arriving at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre, Bachelor Nation's newest couple was greeted with a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne and a plate of sweets, including strawberries, blueberries, multi-colored macaroons, and other delicious-looking desserts.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Visit Canada Together Following Engagement On The Bachelorette Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

The food tour continued later in the day at 360 The Restaurant inside the CN Tower in downtown Toronto. Thurston and Moynes were served a dark chocolate sphere melted down with warm chocolate ganache atop a flourless chocolate cake — with the word "Congratulations" written in chocolate along the plate's rim.

The couple then posed for a sweet selfie, with Thurston in olive green and Moynes in a blue-and-white plaid button-down.

Next, Thurston posted a silly clip of the couple joking around while taking a video in bed. A shirtless Moynes kept trying to throw up a "peace" sign with his right hand, but the former Bachelorette wouldn't let him.

Thurston continually asked Moynes to "just take a real photo" as he attempted to sneak in the gesture. She finally squealed, "Stop! Just take a regular photo," to which he replied "Okay" several times before offering up a super cheesy grin.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Visit Canada Together Following Engagement On The Bachelorette Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

"I hate you so much!" Thurston giggled in the video, aptly captioned, "I hate and love you."

On Sunday, Thurston got a taste of yet another Canadian classic — poutine. The bank marketing manager shared an artsy photo of her special snack overlooking a rural-looking roadway. Up next on the menu was ketchup-flavored potato chips, which she displayed in front of a serene lake setting. "Ketchup chips, eh?" she captioned the image.

Thurston currently lives in Washington while Moynes resides in Ontario, Canada.

"We have no doubts we're getting married, but we have to figure out a few things first!" she told PEOPLE after the season finale.

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

At the time, Moynes noted the two planned to "travel around a bit in Canada first" before "going to check out San Diego for a potential move."

"It's about getting our roots in. And we're playing around with options," the wildlife manager told PEOPLE, later noting their plans ultimately remain flexible.