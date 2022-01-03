Katie Thurston Receives Loving Birthday Tribute from Boyfriend John Hersey: 'Extremely Grateful'

"Thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now," John Hersey wrote in his birthday tribute for Katie Thurston

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is feeling all the love from her boyfriend John Hersey on her 31st birthday.

"I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me," he wrote. "I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together. And thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now."

Hersey added, "Falling for you was the best decision I never had a say in, and I couldn't be happier. Cheers to another year around the sun — happy birthday beautiful girl!!"

Showing her appreciation for the post, Thurston wrote alongside a red heart emoji: "I sure do love you."

The couple is celebrating Thurston's birthday together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. On her Instagram Story, she shared a video featuring dozens of balloons arranged by Hersey and their friends.

Both Thurston and Hersey also posted various videos from their night out, including some from their time at a local bar called Saloon Cabo.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Thurston and Hersey met on her Bachelorette season early last year but she sent him home in week 2. The Washington native got engaged to Blake Moynes in the season 17 finale, though they announced their split in October.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," their joint Instagram statement read. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition," they added. "Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

One month later, Thurston's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she is dating Hersey.

"It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," the rep said in a statement. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

The pair have since put their love on full display with PDA-filled social media posts and while attending the 2021 People's Choice Awards together. Recently, Thurston got to celebrate Hersey's own birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.