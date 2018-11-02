The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Split: 'We're Committed to Remaining Friends'

It’s a sad day for Bachelor Nation: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have called it quits.

The couple, who got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015, announced the news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE:

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

The breakup comes after months of mounting speculation that the relationship was on the rocks.

In August, Bristowe, 33, addressed the rumors on her Off the Vine podcast, insisting that while they had been spending more time apart, they were still together. (She’s been in her native Canada, while Booth, 31, has been focused on his Boothcamp gym in Nashville.)

“So here’s the truth. I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love,” she said. “Family is so important to me. Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first.”

She continued: “Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s going to have to be there for months. … We are both so busy, and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart.”

Despite their hectic schedules, Bristowe said the pair was still “110 percent committed to each other.”

“You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No,” she said. “You love the s— out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing.”

In August, Booth opened up to PEOPLE about the relationship, revealing they always aimed to take things “day by day.”

“I think anybody who knows us or follows us sees that we like to have a lot of fun,” he said. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we take it day by day, like every other couple.”

“We built that solid foundation on the show and have just become stronger ever since,” he continued. “We’re fortunate enough to connect and we’ve been having a blast for the past three years, just being supportive of one another and enjoying each other’s presence.”