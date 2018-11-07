Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Ex-Fiancé Shawn Booth Forgot Their Anniversary Last Year

Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about the cracks in her relationship with ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

During an episode of Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine that was recorded before they announced their split, the former Bachelorette said Booth forgot their anniversary last year.

While talking to her guest Wells Adams, Bristowe said she and Booth had long disagreed about their anniversary date.

“We met and had our first date, but I was also dating multiple men,” she explained. “So does that count as our anniversary? Or does our anniversary count as the time we got engaged?”

But no matter what date the two decided on, Booth couldn’t seem to keep it straight.

“He actually forgot our anniversary last year,” Bristowe said.

“He was like, ‘To be fair, you had just dumped a guy five minutes before deciding, I guess, I’ll pick this guy,'” she added. “Okay, you forgot our anniversary. At the end of the day, you’re being a d— right now. Just own that.”

Bristowe and Booth announced their split last week in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they said “This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

The former couple got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

The breakup came after months of speculation that the relationship was on the rocks.

In August, Bristowe, 33, addressed the rumors on her podcast, insisting that while they had been spending more time apart, they were still together. (She’d been in her native Canada, while Booth, 31, was focused on his Boothcamp gym in Nashville.)

“So here’s the truth. I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love,” she said. “Family is so important to me. Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first.”

She continued: “Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s going to have to be there for months. … We are both so busy, and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart.”

Despite their hectic schedules, Bristowe said they were still “110 percent committed to each other.”

“You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No,” she said. “You love the s— out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing.”