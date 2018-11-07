The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Is 'Devastated' Over Her Split from Shawn Booth, Source Says

For three years, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples. But now, they’re going their separate ways.

“This was the last thing Kaitlyn wanted,” an insider says of the split, which happened a few weeks ago. “She was willing to fight for the relationship, but there was nowhere for it to go.”

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe Walter McBride/Getty

Bristowe, 33, and Booth, 31, got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette in 2015 and moved in together in Nashville soon after.

Still, wedding plans never got off the ground.

“It’s only natural to think about the next steps when you’ve been together for three years,” the source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “Kaitlyn wants to be married and have kids. But it didn’t seem like they were on the same page.”

The couple’s busy schedules was also a factor. Booth owns a gym in Nashville, and Bristowe has a podcast, Off the Vine, a scrunchie line called Dew, and is working on her music career and a wine label.

They announced that they’d ended their engagement Friday in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: “After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Ultimately, “it wasn’t one of them who broke things off,” says the source, noting that despite the split, Booth and Bristowe are “on good terms.”

Still, “she’s devastated,” the source says. “There is a lot of hurt. Kaitlyn tried to make it work. She never thought this would end.”