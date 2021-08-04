The Bachelorette couple first announced their separation in October after nearly eight years of marriage

J.P. Rosenbaum has officially filed for divorce from ex Ashley Hebert.

According to online court records, the former Bachelorette contestant filed on July 28. Reps for Rosenbaum and Hebert did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The divorce filing, which was first reported by Us Weekly, comes more than nine months after the couple announced their split in October.

At the time, both Rosenbaum, 44, and Hebert, 36, shared statements on their respective Instagram pages, noting that they had already been separated for months prior.

"Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," Hebert wrote in her statement.

"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage," Rosenbaum added in his own post.

Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert on the season 7 finale of The Bachelorette in 2011, and they wed in December 2012. The pair — who share daughter Essex, 4, and son Fordham, 6 — renewed their vows in the Caribbean in 2018.

In February, Rosenbaum said that he and Hebert had a "friendly" relationship amid their divorce. "We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent," he told E! News. "We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever. There's no fighting which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."

Rosenbaum added at the time, "That was always the number one priority for us — the kids come first. Even over the last year, as we decided this was going to happen, we always were on the same page with everything about the kids, whether it's custody, school, financial."

In May, Hebert shared why she's "grateful" for Rosenbaum when she posted a photo of their kids playing video games on a huge projected screen. "Divorce is hard no matter what," she wrote.