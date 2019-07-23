Jordan Rodgers Hopes Bachelorette Hannah Brown Chooses Jed Wyatt: 'I Want Mass Chaos'

Jordan Rodgers isn't afraid to stir the pot

Jordan Rodgers is ready to see some drama.

Bachelorette couple Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check and revealed to whom they want to see current Bachelorette Hannah Brown give her final rose.

“By default I really want Jed [Wyatt] to be picked because I want mass chaos after the show,” said Rodgers, 30. “I want them to bring a camera back, kind of like they did with Arie [Luyendyk Jr].”

Wyatt has been a frontrunner to win Brown’s heart from the start, but the 25-year-old Nashville-based musician came under fire after his ex-girlfriend told PEOPLE in June that they were still in a relationship when he left to begin filming the show.

“He had a girlfriend, so that’s going to come out while they’re in hiding together,” added Rodgers, referring to the months between the end of filming and the finale episode air date when the winning couple hunkers down away from the public. “I want to see those fireworks.”

“I want drama, baby!” he said. “Dripping with drama.”

According to Wyatt’s ex, fellow musician Haley Stevens, they were four months into their relationship when he left to join the cast of The Bachelorette.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Stevens, 26, told PEOPLE exclusively. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Stevens said Wyatt was unequivocal about his motives for going on the reality series, which he applied to before they started dating.

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” she said. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

“He wanted a platform,” she continued. “He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

While Wyatt hasn’t directly addressed the scandal himself, host Chris Harrison told PEOPLE that the musician will get his chance to speak at the After the Final Rose live finale.

“There’s a lot of rumors,” Harrison, 47, told PEOPLE. “There’s a lot of things being said. I think she has narrowed it down to three good guys. I know how it ended in Greece, but I don’t know how this is going to end up for her.”

“That is why I’m actually really interested in this two-night finale that’s coming up,” he continued. “It’s live, and I love going into a show not knowing how it’s really going to turn out. I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge — which we’re so quick to do on Twitter — I would like to hear from him.”

Wyatt did allude to the drama in a message posted to his Instagram, in which he asked viewers to “reserve judgement” until he’s allowed to “speak openly.” Harrison said that he has mostly kept quiet “out of respect” for the show. (Contestants are traditionally barred from speaking publicly about their time on the show until the episode in which they are eliminated airs.)

“That can’t be easy for him,” Harrison said. “So no matter what happens, I will say thank you to him for that. And I respect him for that because I would be jumping from the tree tops to speak my truth [after] being blasted like he has been. So I’m going to give him a chance to speak … I want to give him a chance to speak his truth and find out what’s his side of the story.”

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette airs next Monday and Tuesday on ABC.

