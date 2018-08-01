The Bachelorette Model Jordan Kimball Shades the Other Men: 'I Wasn't There to Date the Guys'

The Bachelorette‘s Jordan Kimball doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

The model discussed his controversial time competing for Becca Kufrin‘s heart, saying he’s not bothered by any negative comments from his fellow contestants.

“I wasn’t there to date the guys, so for me it was all fair game. I’m going to throw shade at them,” he told PEOPLE Now. “It’s not a big deal, I’m not here for them. Shade for you! Shade for you! I was really sweet to the Bachelorette.”

Kimball took heat from the other men throughout the season for not “taking the experience seriously” due to his playful antics with Kufrin (remember the gold underwear?) and unwavering confidence.

Jordan from The Bachelorette Paul Hebert/ABC

Despite claims that he only went on the show to promote his career, Kimball insists he was there for the right reasons.

“I was just myself,” he said. “If that’s what gets me that villain image, I can’t help it.”

Kimball most famously butted heads with contestant David Ravitz throughout their time on The Bachelorette. The enemies will reunite on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

So who does Kimball have his eye on in paradise?

“Jenna [Cooper],” he said. “She might be made for me. I couldn’t picture anyone who could end up at Paradise that I could make cuter mini-me’s with.”