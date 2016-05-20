The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher on Fearing She'd Get Her Heart Broken Again – and Why She Now Understands How Ben Higgins Said 'I Love You' to Two Women

After a shocking heartbreak on the 20th season The Bachelor, JoJo Fletcher is now ready to find love … for good!

The 25-year-old spoke candidly on Friday about her surprising breakup from Ben Higgins, her very personal healing process and the valuable lessons she took with her to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“When I left Jamaica on that day with Ben, I was definitely heartbroken, crushed and confused,” Fletcher told reporters during a press conference call. “It was something that was definitely hard but taught me a lot. When this opportunity came to me, it was something that I think I was excited about because even though it didn’t work out for me and Ben, it definitely did something positive for me in the end. That was what kind of helped me go into this season.”

JoJo Fletcher Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

After Higgins proposed to Lauren Bushnell, Fletcher was indeed thrown off guard but decided to maintain a positive attitude.

“The conclusion was that it happened, I was lucky to have gone through that, I learned so much and now I know what I want and I know what I deserve,” Fletcher previously told PEOPLE.

In fact, when it comes to her previous relationship with Higgins, Fletcher admitted that she would not change one thing.

“My relationship with Ben taught me a lot about what a good relationship should be like,” she said. “As far as what was said between each other, that feeling you should have, the type of man you would want when you think of your husband – it definitely taught me what I deserved and what kind of men are actually out there. As a girl who’s had her heart broken, you’re always scared of heartbreak.”

She added, “I came into this promising myself that I would be open-minded, let my walls down and be vulnerable, but it is always a fear. It’s a two-way street at the end of the day. I could chose someone and love someone, but they would have to choose me back.”

RELATED VIDEO: You’ve Got to Hear Chris Harrison’s Worst First Date Idea

With a brand-new group of suitors at hand, the idea of dating dozens of men at once was overwhelming for the Bachelorette. Though there was a level of excitement, Fletcher said she had her reservations.

“I think I had two fears,” she admitted. “I was very nervous having to go through that breaking up process because I have never broken up with somebody in my entire life and that’s something I didn’t know how to do and I knew that it would be very difficult for me. I also think I was scared that maybe heartbreak was going to happen again.”

Now that she’s in the driver’s seat, Fletcher has a better understanding of why Higgins felt compelled to say, ‘I love you,’ to both her and Bushnell.

“Last season, I thought I understood,” Fletcher said. “I thought I could be an outsider looking in and really understand what he was going through. Being in it, it makes so much more sense to me now. The whole thing that Ben said ‘I love you’ or I care for two people at once – how is that possible? I definitely can see how that is possible now.”

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.