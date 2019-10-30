JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are making headway on their wedding plans — but it’s clear who out of the Bachelor Nation couple is a more natural planner.

Fletcher, 28, revealed on PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Tuesday that she’s had to put her foot down where it comes to making wedding decisions with her husband-to-be.

“I gave Jordan a deadline today,” Fletcher said as Rodgers cut in to add, “I got my first ultimatum today.”

“I said, ‘You better give me your guest list in the next one to two weeks or we’re going to have problems,'” Fletcher said.

“Oh you said two weeks in the car, now it’s one to two weeks,” Rodgers said. “She’s ahead of the game, I’m not.”

“I’m starting to get you know my ducks in a row, but you know a lot of vendors, a lot of people want to know how many people you’re going to have, [so I’m] really waiting on him,” Fletcher said playfully.

While Fletcher said her guest list is done, the Cash Pad star is still trying to narrow down who he wants to see on their big day. “It could be like 30, it could be 100 on my side. I don’t know!”

But not only does Fletcher have her own guests figured out, she also has the preferred lists of her parents and Rodgers’ parents.

“I have his mom’s and his family’s list, I have my mom’s list — you know, there’s a lot of mom lists,” the Fletch founder added. She also noted that their wedding won’t be more than 200 people, so they’ll likely have to end up making some subtractions to pare down the final list.

The athlete-turned-sports commentator pointed out that the most difficult part so far has been figuring out the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

“We actually almost got in a little tiff the other day because she’s like, ‘I’ve got six [bridesmaids],’ I’m like, ‘I think I have more than six,'” he explained.

While the couple still need to finalize their guest list, the Battle of the Fittest Couples co-hosts have begun the planning process, and already have a wedding venue on hold.

“Right now, we’re working on finalizing the venue and the wedding planner,” Rodgers told PEOPLE in September. “We picked a venue. It’s not confirmed yet, but we have it on hold so we’re tentatively playing around with some dates and starting to put together our guest list.”

Rodgers re-proposed to Fletcher while they were scoping out wedding venues in August, completely surprising his bride-to-be.

“The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU,” Fletcher wrote in an emotional Instagram post after Rodgers popped the question. “And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”