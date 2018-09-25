JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Announce New Web Series About the 'Reality of Our Love Story'

The Bachelorette‘s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are heading back to the small screen.

Since getting engaged on the season 12 finale, the couple moved in together in her hometown of Dallas, she launched clothing line Fletch, and the former football player took a job as a studio analyst for the SEC Network. And on Oct. 2, the pair will debut their new Kin web series, Engaged with JoJo and Jordan.

“Unlike TV, we don’t have to be picture-perfect anymore,” Fletcher, 27, says in the exclusive trailer for Engaged with JoJo and Jordan. “You’re about to get the real reality of our love story.”

Fletcher and Rodgers, 30, tease that there’s more to their relationship than what fans witnessed on The Bachelorette — and what they’ve seen since on social media.

Fletcher and Rodgers right after getting engaged on The Bachelorette season 12.

“I’ll be honest, we didn’t deal with it very well in the beginning. We didn’t,” Fletcher admits, adding to Rodgers, “I don’t know if I even talked to you about this moment because obviously that’s a weird thing to talk about.”

The series promises a combination of reality TV and DIY home decor, giving viewers a look at the rough patch Fletcher and Rodgers experienced, plus the tasks that come with building a home together and appearances from her parents, who made an impression on viewers after Fletcher visited them on The Bachelorette in 2016.

Starting on Oct. 2, new episodes of Engaged with JoJo and Jordan will be available to watch on Kin across YouTube, Facebook Watch, Instagram, Twitter and Amazon.