The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher Says She’ll Marry Fiancé Jordan Rodgers Next ‘Spring or Summer’

Nearly three years after their romantic engagement on the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are ready to tie the knot.

“It’s happening,” says Fletcher, who claims the couple will wed in “spring or summer” of next year, in PEOPLE’s latest issue (on stands Friday). “We want an outdoor wedding in California either Malibu, Napa or Santa Barbara,” she says. “We’re going to tour and lock in a venue sooner rather than later.”

Fletcher admits fans made their opinions known about her and Rodgers’ lack of wedding date thus far.

“In the beginning, we had more of the ability to say we’re going to date and court each other, but then three years go by and we started to feel like people were annoyed by it. They’re like, ‘You’re never going to get married!’”

But for Fletcher, 28, and Rodgers, 30, the timing had to be right.

“We wouldn’t change it,” she says. “Without having those years to go through different seasons of life together and learning how to navigate through the good and the bad, I wouldn’t feel as confident. It was important for us to know that this was what we wanted for the rest of our lives. I’m happy we waited. But now we’re good to go!”

The happy couple recently bought their first house together in Dallas and has teamed up on CNBC’s Cash Pad, a new reality series that follows them as they fix up short-term rental properties around the country.

“We’ve had the best time,” says Fletcher, who has been in the home renovation business for 10 years. “When it’s stressful, obviously you’re going to butt heads, but I am shocked with how little we have big disagreements.”

When it comes to starting a business, Fletcher says she and Rodgers have also relied on their financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual to help them plan for future goals.

“Talking about finances is not the easiest thing to do,” says Fletcher. “But it’s such a big topic. And we needed to put together a financial plan about our goals for today but also how to be smart and save for the future.”

Cash Pad airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.