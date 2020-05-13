Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Celebrates 4 Years with Fiancé Jordan Rodgers with Sweet Montage

"You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader," she wrote

Happy anniversary to one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrated their four-year engagement anniversary this week, each dedicating an adorable post to the other on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yesterday marked 4 years with you @jrodgers11 — this is just a short minute of little moments that I am blessed with every day," Fletcher, 29, captioned a montage of some of their moments together. "You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader. Also appreciate the fact that you still love me in my weirdest moments. (& like my dance moves) Can't wait for what the rest of our lives have in store for us."

Rodgers, 31, shared a video he secretly filmed of his wife-to-be dancing wildly in their living room.

"Happy Anniversary to the best dancer I know," he wrote. "I love you more than words can describe, and in these hilarious moments of you, just being you...I fall in love even more. 4 years down and an endless lifetime of being weirdos together ahead! Love you @joelle_fletcher."

"Not sure what's better here...the spanking, the pistol/sprinkler, or the jumping jacks at the end," he added in the comments.

The couple got engaged on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. Then, last summer, Rodgers re-proposed with a new ring while they were scoping out wedding venues.

"The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU," Fletcher captioned a photo of the Cash Pad stars after the sweet moment in August. "And that means everything and more to me. I can't wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for."

In September, Rodgers told PEOPLE they were "working on finalizing the venue and the wedding planner."