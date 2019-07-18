The well wishes keep on coming for newly-engaged couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams!

On Wednesday, former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher — whom Adams pursued on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016 — shared her excitement for the happy couple.

“Congratulations Wells and Sarah! I am beyond happy for these two,” Fletcher, 28, exclusively told PEOPLE.

“They are two beautiful people who are perfect for each other,” said Fletcher. “I am excited for them both!”

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, announced the happy news of their engagement on Instagram Tuesday.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams,” Hyland captioned a slideshow of photos, which show Adams getting down on one knee while on a beach.

He popped the question with a mega-carat oval engagement ring.

The Modern Family actress and Bachelorette alum first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017.

Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the podcast host since his time on the ABC reality dating show. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

The pair has been living together since August 2018, when Adams moved to L.A.

“The big concern was I have a big dog and she has two dogs and how that was going to work out,” he previously told PEOPLE.

Hyland told PEOPLE that moving in together “brought us closer.”

“I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” she said. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign.”