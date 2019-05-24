The Bachelorette's John Paul Jones Offers Hannah a Lock of His Hair: 'I'm Willing to Sacrifice'

We haven’t seen much of contestant John Paul Jones on this season of The Bachelorette so far — and we’ve clearly been missing out.

A deleted scene from this week’s episode of Hannah Brown‘s season sheds some light on John’s weird and wonderful personality as he randomly decides to offer her a lock of his hair.

“I’ve reflected over the last few days and have sort of been beating myself up because I don’t feel as though I fit your definition of ‘bold,’ ” he says. “There’s more to me than my funny or playful side.”

“Vincent Van Gogh showed his sacrifice to his greatest love by cutting his ear off and giving it to her, so … ” he continues as the camera pans to Brown, who is looking most alarmed.

“I wanted to let you cut a piece of my hair,” he finally says. “I wanted you to keep it and think of me.”

Brown looks delighted.

“Really?” she says. “You know, I come from a family of cosmetologists, so I might be pretty good at this.”

“Just don’t make me look too bad,” John pleads as she reaches over to snip off a small piece of hair.

“Love is feeling sacrifice for another person,” he says, getting choked up. “I’m willing to sacrifice.”

Shh, no one tell him that Van Gogh cutting off his ear had nothing to do with sacrificing for a loved one.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.