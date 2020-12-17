Joe Park appeared on the current season of The Bachelorette before he was eliminated in week seven

The Bachelorette 's Joe Park Documents Himself Receiving the COVID Vaccine: 'Here We Go'

Joe Park has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old anesthesiologist — who appeared on the current season of The Bachelorette before being sent home in week seven — documented his journey of receiving the vaccination for the novel coronavirus in an effort to educate fans on the process.

Wearing a face mask amid the ongoing pandemic, Park began a series of videos on his Instagram Story by writing, "Step 1: Sign up (When you're allowed)," as he said, "Alright, here we go," in the first clip.

Then, in his second video, Park filled out a questionnaire before actually receiving the COVID vaccine in subsequent clips. After getting injected, the Bachelor Nation star explained that the next step was to "be monitored for 15-20 minutes." He also said he was given Tylenol "for any injection site pain" and a small package of fruit snacks.

"... And that's it," Park wrote in his final post alongside a photo of his ID with a sticker that read, "I got my COVID-19 vaccine."

Park also posted an informational video about the vaccine on his Instagram feed, explaining in the caption that he has "no financial stake in any of the companies! (Just want you to be informed and stay healthy! 😊)"

A new survey published Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, found that more than a quarter of Americans are "vaccine hesitant" about taking a shot to help prevent contracting the coronavirus.

The findings reflect that while 71 percent of Americans would definitely or probably get a vaccine if offered — up from 63 percent in a September survey — "about a quarter (27 percent) of the public remains vaccine hesitant, saying they probably or definitely would not get a COVID-19 vaccine even if it were available for free and deemed safe by scientists."

The group went on to share that uncertainty over the vaccine was highest among Republicans (42 percent), people aged 30 to 49 (36 percent), people who live in rural areas (35 percent), and Black adults (35 percent).

"Among those who are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine," the KFF stated, "the main reasons are worries about possible side effects (59 percent cite this as a major reason), lack of trust in the government to ensure the vaccines' safety and effectiveness (55 percent), concerns that the vaccine is too new (53 percent) and concerns over the role of politics in the development process (51 percent)."

The first vaccine went to an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City, one of the hospitals hardest hit by COVID at the start of the pandemic.

The FDA said the "potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks" and assured the public and medical community that "a thorough evaluation of the available safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality information" was conducted.

In the U.S. alone, the contagious respiratory virus has infected more than 16.6 million people, and at least 307,295 have died as a result of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to data from The New York Times.

Multiple large-scale studies have found that vaccines are safe. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.