Bachelorette Jillian Harris: ‘I’m Rooting for Melissa’

They vied for the affection of Jason Mesnick on The Bachelor last season – and were both unlucky in love. But Jillian Harris and Melissa Rycroft have since come out smelling like roses. Canadian native Harris is ABC’s new Bachelorette and Rycroft is a contender to take home the coveted mirror-ball trophy on season 8 of Dancing with the Stars.

“We are such huge supporters of each other,” Harris tells PEOPLE of Rycroft, with whom she “became really good friends on The Bachelor.” “I’m so proud of her. I wish I could watch her but I’m so busy with The Bachelorette. But I’m rooting for Melissa.”

Rycroft, who is heading into the Dancing finale, says the feeling is mutual and that her pal will make a great Bachelorette.

“She’s probably one of the most genuine and down-to-earth girls that I know. I absolutely adore her,” Rycroft tells PEOPLE.

Harris is in the final weeks of filming the new season of The Bachelorette, which premieres May 18 on ABC. Regardless of how things play out for her in terms of finding Mr. Right, Harris says she has no plans to take a waltz in Rycroft’s Dancing shoes.

Says Harris: “I am THE worst dancer in the world.” –Monica Rizzo

