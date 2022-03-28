Jesse Palmer Smiles with Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as Season 19 Begins Filming

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were named co-leads of The Bachelorette season 19 after being contestants on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor

Jesse Palmer is already having double the fun while filming the new season of The Bachelorette.

The host, 43, shared an image of himself smiling with new Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on Instagram. "All 😃s with these two today," he wrote alongside the image.

He recently posted about being back on the set of the hit ABC reality series.

"So great to be home, back at the mansion," he shared on Saturday. "Gabby and Rachel's journeys are about to begin… 🌹🌹."

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss also tweeted that The Bachelorette season — in which both Rachel and Gabby will search for love — was getting underway.

"The journey has begun… #TheBachelorette (s)," he shared alongside an image of the men sitting on a coach and apparently awaiting the leading ladies' arrival.

Gabby and Rachel were named co-leads of The Bachelorette after becoming the runner-ups on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. It marks the first time in the show's history that two women search for love in a single season.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a previous press release.

Earlier this month, the women opened up on the After the Final Rose special about sharing Bachelorette duties.

"I'm so happy for her, I truly am. It's crazy, this is insane. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together," Rachel said.

Gabby added, "I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more."

Both Rachel and Gabby were contestants on Clayton's season of The Bachelor. The two women were eliminated during the season finale after he decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning the lead had been intimate with both Rachel and Gabby during Fantasy Suite week. He had also told all three women that he was in love with each other them.