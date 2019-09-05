Jed Wyatt is appreciative of the support he’s been receiving from fans in the wake of his headline-making split from Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old Nashville-based musician shared a message of gratitude to his followers on Instagram. It has since expired, but was screengrabbed and first reported by Us Weekly.

“Thankful for all the people who have been kind recently,” Wyatt wrote on his Instagram Story, over a photo of a sunset, Us reported. “You don’t go unnoticed.”

“I love you guys,” he added.

Wyatt was an early frontrunner to win Brown’s heart on this season of the ABC dating competition series, and proposed to her in the July finale. But while the two left Greece hand-in-hand, their romance wouldn’t last long, with Brown calling off the engagement and breaking up with Wyatt on-camera up after learning that he had a girlfriend when he went on the show.

“When that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broken with that,” Brown, 24, told Wyatt on the show. “I don’t love you like that anymore.”

Since then, Wyatt — who had claimed his relationship prior to filming wasn’t serious and had ended once he landed in L.A. to film The Bachelorette — has remained quiet about the scandal on social media.

Brown, meanwhile, told PEOPLE in August she’s not holding any grudges.

“I don’t think Jed is a bad person,” she said. “But I deserved a lot better.”

She went on to explain that what shook her the most about Wyatt’s actions was that they went against everything she holds dear in a relationship.

“I believe the foundation of love is based on honesty and truth. And from the very first night, I made that very clear. I’m honest to a fault,” Brown said. “It’s hard for [Jed] sometimes, but I told him that half-truths and lies get you nowhere. Honesty, even though sometimes it may hurt, doesn’t have the effect that this has had. I don’t think he meant anything malicious, but he was really cowardly.”

Wyatt’s actions also meant that Brown wasn’t able to make a fully informed decision, a situation she now regrets.

“Jed loved me and didn’t want to lose me, and he knew that [telling the truth about his lies] would rock me. So, he took that decision away from me,” she recalled. “If he [had told me earlier], who knows what I would have done? It was selfish.”

PEOPLE broke the news of Wyatt’s relationship during the airing of The Bachelorette — sitting down with his ex, singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, in an interview that ended up being the impetus for Brown’s decision.

After the show aired, Stevens told PEOPLE that she has regret for her own role in the situation, by letting her boyfriend Wyatt go on the show knowing he’d be deceitful.

“It’s heartbreaking for her. And it makes me sad that this made her sad,” Stevens said. “I’ve had the opportunity to take ownership for what I did wrong. I should have had a higher standard for the things I wanted. And if I had known this would go so far, I would have said, this is unacceptable. This was supposed to be Hannah’s love story.”

“The hardest part is that there was this other woman involved who knew nothing about me,” Stevens added. “As hurt as I was, that was tough. I’m not the only person who had my heart ripped out.”