Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Speaks Out After Ex's Claims: His Family Is Being 'Verbally Attacked'

The Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt is speaking out after his ex-girlfriend told PEOPLE that they were still in a relationship when he left to begin filming the show.

In an Instagram post published on Monday, Wyatt, 25, wrote that he has received “threatening” letters and phone calls in the wake of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend’s claims and asked viewers of the show to “reserve judgement” until he’s allowed to properly respond to the allegations.

“Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” Wyatt wrote.

Contestants are traditionally barred from speaking publicly about their time on the show until the episode in which they are eliminated airs. Wyatt is still a contestant, along with Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Peter Weber — all of whom will compete for a rose this week with Hometown Dates.

“Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health,” Wyatt continued, adding that his family members have been also drawn into the public’s eye — and even criticized.

“It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he continued. “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Wyatt’s fellow contestant Garrett Powell, who was previously sent home, offered some words of support in a comment on the post.

“Love you Jed. Keep fighting my man. You know the boys are all here for you!” Powell wrote.

Haley Stevens, another Nashville-based musician, told PEOPLE in June that the pair were four months into a relationship when he left to film The Bachelorette.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.” Stevens told PEOPLE exclusively. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Stevens said that Wyatt told her he had applied for the show early on in their relationship, but said that he was only going on the show to help his music career.

“He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career,” Stevens said.

Wyatt did admit to Brown on a one-on-one date that he had initially applied for the show with his music career in mind, but told the beauty queen that his mind changed once he met her. He did not mention having a girlfriend in the conversation.

“When I signed up for the show, I was so clueless,” he told Brown. “I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it. But my first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

Stevens said that she ran into Wyatt after he completed filming, at a venue in Nashville, but they haven’t spoken about their relationship since.

“He said, ‘Hey how have you been?’ and I said, ‘How do you think I’ve been?’” she said. “I asked him, ‘You didn’t think I deserved a phone call?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t know what to say.’”

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.