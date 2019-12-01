Jed Wyatt has moved on.

The Bachelorette winner, who split from Hannah Brown after it was revealed that he had a girlfriend when he went on the show, revealed in a Thanksgiving Instagram post that he is in a new relationship.

On Thursday, Wyatt, 25, shared a photo of himself and Ellen Decker in Miami, calling her “the only person to make me smile more than riding a jetski [sic].” Wyatt also seemingly included a nickname for the couple — Jellen — in a hashtag.

Decker went on to share her own photo of a sunny selfie with Wyatt on the holiday, writing that she was “extra thankful this year.” In both posts, the new couple thanked Mike Mastroberti, a sales director at aviation company Wheels Up, for introducing them to one another.

According to her Instagram bio, Decker is a personal trainer, teacher, and model for CGM Models based out of Miami.

Wyatt was an early frontrunner to win Brown’s heart on the latest season of the ABC dating competition series, and proposed to her in the July finale. But while the two left Greece hand-in-hand, their romance didn’t last long, with Brown calling off the engagement and breaking up with Wyatt on-camera up after learning that he had a girlfriend when he went on the show.

“When that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broken with that,” Brown, 25, told Wyatt. “I don’t love you like that anymore.”

PEOPLE broke the news of Wyatt’s relationship while The Bachelorette was still airing — sitting down with his ex, singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, in an interview that ended up being the impetus for Brown’s decision.

After the show aired, Stevens told PEOPLE that she has regret for her own role in the situation, by letting her boyfriend Wyatt go on the show knowing he’d be deceitful.

“It’s heartbreaking for her. And it makes me sad that this made her sad,” Stevens said. “I’ve had the opportunity to take ownership for what I did wrong. I should have had a higher standard for the things I wanted. And if I had known this would go so far, I would have said, this is unacceptable. This was supposed to be Hannah’s love story.”

“The hardest part is that there was this other woman involved who knew nothing about me,” Stevens added. “As hurt as I was, that was tough. I’m not the only person who had my heart ripped out.”

In September, Wyatt told PEOPLE during iHeartRadio’s Miller Lite SoCal Country that he was ready to move on from his time on the reality series.

“All in all, life’s changed: perspective and lessons were learned. I’m pushing forward to be better in every aspect that I can be,” he said. “I just want to pursue my life as Jed, kind of a new path. Hopefully, not carry the baggage of The Bachelorette.”