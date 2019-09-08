Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Reacts to Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid Love Triangle

Jed Wyatt had been following Tyler Cameron‘s love triangle with his ex Hannah Brown and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The Bachelorette star, 25, spoke with PEOPLE during iHeartRadio’s Miller Lite SoCal Country at the Irwindale Brewery in California on Saturday and shared his thoughts on his ex-fiancé Brown and her ex Cameron, who has been romantically linked to Hadid after the ABC show aired.

“I had heard about it. Ultimately I want everyone to be happy, whatever that means,” Wyatt said.

“I will continue to support [them] though I haven’t paid too much attention to it. If everyone’s happy, then that’s what’s good,” the Nashville-based musician added.

Wyatt was an early frontrunner to win Brown’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, and proposed to her in the July finale. But while the two left Greece hand-in-hand, their romance wouldn’t last long, with Brown calling off the engagement and breaking up with Wyatt on-camera up after learning that he had a girlfriend when he went on the show.

PEOPLE broke the news of Wyatt’s relationship during the airing of The Bachelorette — sitting down with his ex, singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, in an interview that ended up being the impetus for Brown’s decision. After the show aired, Stevens told PEOPLE that she has regret for her own role in the situation, by letting Wyatt go on the show knowing he’d be deceitful.

Then, Brown asked Cameron on another date on the After the Final Rose episode of her season — and seemingly spent the night with the Florida contractor in Los Angeles. Shortly after, Cameron headed to New York, where he is currently living, and has been spotted out with Hadid, 24, multiple times, even taking their romance public at the Republic Records VMAs afterparty at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C, where they reportedly shared a kiss.

And most recently, Cameron consoled Hadid at the funeral of her grandmother in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

“I was kind of in a slump for a little while,” Wyatt told PEOPLE on Saturday about his post-Bachelorette life and music career.

“I couldn’t really think about music to be honest, and that’s usually my escape. Within the last two weeks, I’ve been trying to dial in and recollect my thoughts and goals. I feel motivated again and excited to start playing more,” he said.

Last week, Wyatt shared a message of gratitude to his followers on Instagram. “Thankful for all the people who have been kind recently,” he wrote on Instagram Story. “You don’t go unnoticed. I love you guys.”

Meanwhile, Brown, who will be competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, is moving on with her life.

“I think we were both single and it is his decision to do whatever makes him happy, and so I want my own happiness,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m moving forward.”