How The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Got Over His Heartbreak After Hannah Brown Sent Him Home

After Hannah Brown ended her relationship with Tyler Cameron, the Bachelorette runner-up returned home heartbroken.

“My heart hurt afterwards, definitely,” Cameron, 26, told PEOPLE after Bachelor Nation learned that Brown broke up with the Jupiter, Florida, contractor during the finale. “It takes time to heal those wounds, but those wounds turn to scars and the scars will make you. That’s how you live and you grow and you learn.”

To help process the pain, Cameron turned to close friends and family.

“I’m very grateful that I have my close friends, my brothers, my parents that I can confide in and talk to and they are able to really help me get through things,” Cameron said.

“They kept me busy. It was all about staying busy. Without them, it would have been very tough,” he explained. “But they made it the best transition. They made the transition as great as it could be.”

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown Speaks Out After Tyler Cameron Was Linked to Gigi Hadid

During the Bachelorette finale, audiences watched as Brown ended her relationship with Cameron and ultimately chose Jed Wyatt as her final pick. But weeks after Wyatt proposed, Brown broke off their engagement when she discovered he’d been lying to her about a past relationship.

At the end of July, Brown and Cameron came face-to-face for the first time since their split, reuniting during the in-studio After the Final Rose portion of the finale. During the reunion, Brown asked Cameron out on a date, and he happily obliged.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown ABC/Mark Bourdillon

“We had a great time,” Brown, 24, told PEOPLE of their Aug. 1 meetup. “We talked everything out. It was really important for us to have that time to talk about what we’ve been through together.”

But on Aug. 5, fans were shocked to learn of reports that Cameron had been out with supermodel Gigi Hadid. And on Monday night, Cameron and Hadid were spotted together again at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, the supermodel, 24, and Cameron enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke.

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid Raymond Hall/GC Images; ABC; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Hannah Brown Says She’s ‘Keeping My Options Open’ After Tyler Cameron Is Spotted with Gigi Hadid

Now, the future of Cameron and Brown’s relationship is up in the air.

“We both have things that are going on in our lives right now separately,” Brown told PEOPLE on Monday of her relationship with Cameron. “I’m not really sure where things stand with us right now, and I’m keeping my options open.”

Still, regardless of whether the pair reunites romantically, Cameron said that he “will always love and care” for Brown.

“I think she’s amazing. I think she’s an incredible human being. I will always be her biggest fan and biggest supporter. I will always be there for her,” he told PEOPLE.

Added Cameron: “I’m grateful for my relationship with Hannah. I have zero negative feelings or resentment towards her. Not at all. I learned so much from her and I’m so grateful for her because she taught me so much about myself.”