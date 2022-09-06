'Bachelorette' Host Jesse Palmer Says the Rose Ceremonies Give Him Deja Vu: 'I Forgot Somebody's Name'

Jesse Palmer knows the struggles of dating on national television firsthand.

On Tuesday's episode of the the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 43-year-old television personality shared how hosting The Bachelorette reminds of his own experience as the lead of The Bachelor two decades ago.

"There are deja vu moments and there are PTSD moments," he told host Janine Rubenstein.

"I forgot somebody's name at my very first rose ceremony back on my season so I'm always sitting there and I'm watching because I have to be there at the rose ceremony and I'm always like, oh my God, it doesn't matter how many years go by," he admitted. "It still comes back and I'm still reminded of it."

Palmer is cheering for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey despite knowing the difficulties they face as they hand out roses after Fantasy Suite week.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

"I think fantasy suites is a great example as well…I'm sort of reliving the entire spectrum and the rollercoaster. I'm so excited for both Gabby and Rachel, because I know what's on the horizon, if everything goes well," he shared. "But then I'm also reminded of how tough this is because you want to make a decision and you want to have a thousand percent confidence and conviction."

"And often times, even when you make the final decision, you still don't have that," he added. "You still, in a lot of ways, you're taking a leap of faith. So I'm reliving a lot of these experiences through Gabby and Rachel as I watch them go through this."

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Palmer also said it is "really difficult" for Rachel and Gabby to express their feelings to multiple suitors after Clayton Echard admitted to falling for them both on his season of The Bachelor (in addition to Susie Evans, who received his final rose).

"I don't think anybody expects to be in that kind of situation, expects to have these such strong feelings for multiple people at the same time," he explained. "Based on what they went through last year at this time in Iceland with Clayton, I think for both [Gabby and Rachel] right now, they're trying to find clarity. It's a balancing act at this point between expressing how you feel, finding the right timing, not misleading anybody."

"And I think they're both trying to be very, very careful about that, but you can see it's hard because they both are really feeling strong feelings and they are indeed falling in love with multiple people," he continued. "And I think that's part of what makes the fantasy suite this time in the journey so tricky."

The Bachelorette continues Tuesday (8:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

