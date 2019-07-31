Bachelorette Hannah Brown Would Tell Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens 'Sorry' For How He Handled the Show

Hannah Brown ended the engagement after she found out Jed Wyatt had been dishonest about having a girlfriend when he went on the show

By People Staff
July 31, 2019 03:52 PM

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.