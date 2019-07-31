The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Says She’d Consider Doing the Show Again: 'Never Say Never!'

Things certainly didn’t turn out the way she expected, but The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown hasn’t soured on the idea of finding love on reality television.

“Being the Bachelorette was an experience unlike anything else,” Brown, 24, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I learned so much about myself during this process and if I were to step into this position again, I’m sure I would learn more.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown Peter Yang

But as grateful as she is for the experience, Brown has also shed plenty of tears on her journey.

The former beauty queen dealt with drama amongst the men, being slut-shamed by one of her suitors, and then the agony of choosing between her final three.

Image zoom Peter Yang

Once the cameras stopped rolling, her seemingly idyllic relationship imploded when it was revealed that her fiancé Jed Wyatt had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the how.

“There have been a lot of emotions,” says Brown, who broke up with Wyatt last month. “I’m sad, but I’m also hopeful. Even with the heartbreak that I’ve had, I’ve felt a lot of love, and I’ve been given a lot of love too. I will never take my experience for granted, because it’s been a blessing.”

Image zoom Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown Mark Bourdillon/ABC

Still, when it comes to signing on for another season, Brown is going to take the decision day by day.

“I’m always trying to grow and evolve, but to look that far down the road right now feels unfair to the attention my heart needs now while I heal,” she says. “But, never say never!”